The Best Donut Shops Around Austin

In honor of National Donut Day, we rounded up some of the must-try shops around Austin to help guide you and sweeten your day. Plus, we “donut” know of a better excuse not to eat copious amounts of delicious donut holes and donuts all while supporting local.





This A-Dough-Rable walk-up window is a must-visit and try! Today, June 4, 2021, the donut shop is celebrating by handing out brioche donut holes stuffed with crème Fraiche and topped with sprinkles. DONUT walk…RUN. Lola’s is open Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until they sell out).

Lola’s Donuts is located at 2406 Manor Road Suite B, Austin, Texas.







Established in 2014, Master Donuts has been providing the East Austin community with fresh and scrumptious donuts daily. Open Monday through Saturday from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Master Donuts is located at 6100 East Riverside Drive, Ste. 103





An East Austin pit stop for delicious donuts, kolaches, and coffee. S-H Donuts is open daily: Weekdays, 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. and weekends, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S-H Donuts is located at 4410 East Riverside Drive

Donut 7 is a family-owned business serving up breakfast since 1983. They make fresh handcrafted donuts daily and open 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donut 7 also serves egg sandwiches and breakfast tacos.

Donut 7 is located at 11005 Burnet Road, Suite 104

Super Donut is located at 15 W Slaugther Ln., Unit 112

Little Lucy’s serves hot fresh mini donuts in a wide variety of unique delicious flavors. They opened their first food truck in 2013 on Rainey Street (and now at the Domain Mall) with a mission to bring the same quality donuts from our coveted childhood memories home to Austinites.





Smiling Donuts is located at 428 Grand Ave. Pkwy Ste. 130, Pflugerville

World-famous since 1926. Round Rock Donuts is located at 106 West Liberty Ave, Round Rock





Monster Donuts serves coffee, doughnuts, doughnut holes, kolaches and breakfast sandwiches. It is located at 1825 Crystal Falls Parkway, Ste. 140, Leander.

