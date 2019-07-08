The Benefits Using Olive Oil In Your Skin Care

Studio 512
Studio 512

Olive + M is an all natural, oil-based skincare line made with love, from Austin, TX. The brand is passionate about creating a world of revolutionary beauty products based on the purest, most effective natural botanicals that can be used in a multitude of ways for the whole family. Olive + M was founded in 2015 and is led by the brand’s visionary founder and culinary chef, Mariska Nicholson. Olive + M’s mission is to make clean beauty accessible to everyone and to be transparent about their sourcing and methods.

