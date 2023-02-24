You may already like pistachios but did you know they may really improve your health?

A study from Cornell University found that these nuts are actually a superfood.

The study reveals pistachios have greater levels of antioxidants than previously understood. In fact, pistachios are amongst the highest when compared to other common foods known for their antioxidant capacities such as blueberries, pomegranates, cherries, and beets. Dayna Devon shares the details of the findings and reports.

This segment is paid for by American Pistachio Growers and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.