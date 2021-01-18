The Bachelor Watch Party At Irene’s Austin

Watch the “most dramatic season yet” unfold every Monday night at Irene’s starting at 7 p.m. They’ll have Bachelor Bingo and drink specials including $5 dollar rosé and $6 dollar rosé bubbles. Doors open at 5 p.m. and social distancing will be in effect, so no groups larger than 10 to a table.

When: Monday nights

Monday nights Time: 7–9 p.m.

7–9 p.m. Location: 506 West Ave. Austin, TX 78701

Irene’s Now Open For Dine-In!

Hours: Monday 5-10 PM | Tuesday – Thursday 11 AM – 10 PM |Friday 11 am – 11 pm | Saturday 10 AM – 11 PM | Sunday 10am – 10 pm

ORDER ONLINE

Irene’s is open for dine-in service! Follow them on Instagram @irenesaustin for specials and news. For delivery and carry-out, please order online. Irene’s is also available on Favor & UberEats.