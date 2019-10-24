The Austinot’s Picks For Family-Friendly Halloween Events!

The Austinot is a hyperlocal blog about the best of everything in Austin. They write about businesses, events, and artists that started here in this city.

Bill Tucker joined us to talk to us about what spooky events are coming up for you and your family to enjoy!

They include Boo at the Zoo at Austin Zoo, Haunted Halloween Trails at Pioneer Farms, Spooktacular at The Bullock Museum, and Pumpkin Express at Austin Steam Train.

For more information find them on Instagram, @the_austinot, or check out their website www.austinot.com.