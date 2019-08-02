The Austin Winery & Puli-Ra Indian Fare Make The Perfect Pair

Steph recently learned some great tips on preparing an easy cast iron skillet steak and a local chimichuri style sauce with Puli-Ra Owner and Chef Deepa Shridhar. Deepa has recently struck up a partnership with The Austin Winery and together they make the perfect pair.

The partnership is called Supper Club SZN is a monthly, pop-up dinner hosted at The Austin Winery by Puli-Ra. Each dinner is a pre-fixed menu that is centered around a family meal and paired with wines and a curated playlist to set the mood.

For more information about their events, head to the Austin Winery.

Chimichuri/Pol Sambol/Gremolata (a spicy herbaceous sauce perfect for any meat, fish or rice dish on a summer night)

2 cups of roughly chopped local herbs

1/2 cup of olive oil

Pickles(or your favorite fermented condiment-roughly chopped as well)

A mixture (3 tablespoons of so) of your favorite spicy chilies

1 tablespoon of chili oil or chili paste

1 Tablespoon of Two Hives honeycomb

1/2 Tablespoon of La Flaca salt

Mix all together in a bowl, it can sit for a whole day or right before you cut into a well rested steak

Stores really well for about three days!