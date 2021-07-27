Upcoming Event: The Austin Taco Run

Explore east Austin heritage on the run with taco stops along the way. Save the date for this Thursday, July 29th. City Running Tours and Saucony present a fun and filling East Austin Taco Run! Let them take you on a trek through Austin’s east side neighborhoods and educate you on its cultural heritage, new and old.

Join them on a fun and filling 4.3 mile run while sampling tacos from three of the city’s most delectable taquerias. The stops will feature 3 of the 4 taquerias from Austin’s Taco Mafia.

The run kicks off at 7 pm from Cuanto’s Tacos and arrives back for the last round of tacos. If you arrive at 6:30, you can try on Saucony shoes. Plus, they will even allow you to demo a pair for the entire run! Towels, Richard’s Rainwater, and Supergoop sunscreen will be provided.

THE ROUTE:

This taco tour start at the Arbor Food Park and take you through the oldest cemetery in Austin and into the ever-changing streets of the Chestnut neighborhood, which is home to Edgar Rico and Sarah Mardanbigi, proud owners of Nixta Taqueria, where the first stop will be for Nixta-style tacos.

After, you’ll jog to the Boggy Creek Trail, a gorgeous shaded greenbelt patch that runs through Central East Austin, and make your second stop to say hello to Xose and Tony, owners of Discada which specializes in Northern Mexican bite-sized tacos and delicious street corn.

After Discada, you’ll head north to Cuantos Tacos, where the owner, Beto, specializes in Mexico City-style Suadero Street Tacos.

You’ll get to experience the best tacos that Austin has to offer while exploring historic East Austin. And the best part? By running 4 miles, those tacos are guilt-free!

WHEN: Thursday, July 29, 2021

TIME: 7 PM

WHERE: 1108 E 12th St, Austin, TX 78702

PRICE: $30

Nixta Taqueria is located at 2512 E 12th Street. Open Tuesday-Thursday from noon to 3 pm, 5 pm- 9 pm | Friday- Saturday from noon- 3 pm, 5 pm- 10 pm | Sunday from 11 am- 3 pm. TO-GO // CURBSIDE AVAILABLE | ORDER ONLINE – CLICK HERE

Discada is located at 1319 Rosewood Avenue and is open for takeout! TO-GO//CURBSIDE AVAILABLE | ORDER ONLINE-CLICK HERE

Cuantos Tacos is located at 1108 E 12th Street. Open Tuesday-Saturday from 5 pm-11 pm. AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ON GRUBHUB | ORDER ONLINE-CLICK HERE