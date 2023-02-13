The Austin Municipal Court and Downtown Community Court are relaunching the annual warrant amnesty program now through March 3. The program is a special campaign to help citizens resolve their cases.

Olivia Cosby, the court operations manager at the City of Austin, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

What is warrant amnesty?

“Austin Municipal Court’s warrant amnesty program happens every year. This is our fourth year running from February 6 to March 3. It is an opportunity to come to resolve any outstanding cases.”

What are the benefits of the program?

“During this time, if you come to court, any warrant fees will be waived ($50) on all applicable cases. You can talk to our clerks about your options for handling your case or speak to a judge. Alternative payment options are available. While these resources are available every day to the public, we use this time to bring awareness and help people to comply—don’t wait! Those who come to court voluntarily, will NOT be arrested.”

“Every resource is available each week, Monday through Friday, but this special time period is when your warrant fees will be waived.”

But how do I know if I have an open case with Austin Municipal Court?

“Austin Municipal Court has jurisdiction over the lowest level criminal offenses in the state of Texas, including traffic, city ordinance, juvenile, and disabled parking. If you are not sure if you have a citation or the status of your case, you can search our website: AustinTexas.gov/Court or call 512-974-4800.

