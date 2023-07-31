The Austin Gamblers, Austin’s own Pro Bull Riding team launched last year and will host the Gambler Days event at Moody Center on Aug 25-27. The event welcomes fans to experience the world’s best bull riders as they compete in this three-day, action-packed team tournament and western lifestyle event featuring the most exciting eight seconds in sports along with concerts, a western lifestyle expo, and non-stop entertainment.

The PBR team is coming off the heels of the highly-rated Prime Video docuseries The Ride, which was released at the end of May. The Ride gives viewers a first-of-its-kind, behind-the-scenes look at one of the world’s fastest-growing sports and follows an ensemble cast of bull riders and coaches.

In additional recent news, the team collaborated with Zilker Belts on a custom Gamblers belt and announced their partnership with Tecovas.