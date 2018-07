The Austin Duck Derby Video

The Austin Duck Derby is hosted by the Austin Boys and Girls Club Foundation and benefits the Boys and Girls Club of the Austin Area. It's happening Saturday August 4th at 11 AM downtown on the Ann Richards Bridge. Go to AustinDuckDerby.com for more information or to register to adopt a duck!

