After tallying tens of thousands of votes from Austin enthusiasts, the 33rd annual Austin Chronicle “Best of Austin” awards are here! A grand total of 247 winners have been determined in this year’s “Best of Austin” Readers Poll, including Critics Picks from Chronicle staff. This keeper-issue shines a spotlight on the best businesses, places, and people in Austin. Pick up the “Best of Austin” issue on stands today to see a full list of awards, or read the Chronicle online at AustinChronicle.com.

From Chronicle Editor-in-Chief Kim Jones:

“After months of work on this issue – our biggest of the year – I am so excited it’s out in the world. More than 23,000 people voted in the final round of our Readers Poll, and they wrote in more than 14,000 (!) testimonials about the people and places they most love. Their passion for Austin is all over these pages.

“Folks are going to want to hold on to this issue, which celebrates 247 winners across the Readers Poll and Critics Picks, and another 700 finalists. Looking for recommendations for your next date or home project? How about where to go tubing or catch a comedy show? Our annual ‘Best of Austin’ issue is a trusted source you can turn to throughout the year.”

The “Best of Austin” issue features local people, places, and businesses that are the best in their field, as voted on by Chronicle readers, and includes commentary from voters as well.

Keep an eye out for the Chronicle’s “Best of Austin: Restaurants” poll, taking place in August and September, with awards announced in November.

Get the scoop on this week’s issue from Chronicle Editor-in-Chief Kim Jones and grab your copy of The Austin Chronicle, on stands now.