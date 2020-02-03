The Art Of Entertaining With Hearth & Soul

We learn how to create the perfect Valentines/ Galentine’s cheese board with Hearth & Soul. Check it out!

And check out Hearth & Souls upcoming events:

-Denim & Diamonds– February 6th from 6-8pm: There will be complimentary Ranch Rider spirits and fresh oysters will be shucked on site from Aphrodite oyster catering with music from McKenna Esteb and a diamond jewelry giveaway that evening.

-Galentine’s party with complimentary cocktails and light bites (like the cheese board we made in studio) February 13th from 6-8pm.

Hearth & Soul has something for everyone in your life, including clothing, home decor and gifts! To learn more about what they carry, check them out on Exposition Boulevard, or to go www.HearthAndSoul.com.