The Arc Of The Capital Area & Divine Canines Host A FUNdraiser

The Arc of the Capital Area is joining forces with its canine therapy partner, Divine Canines, to host The Arc’s second Live Interactive Trivia Night on Tuesday, June 23, at 8:00pm. Participants will make a vital impact in the lives of individuals with Intellectual and/or Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) impacted by COVID-19.

The global pandemic has disrupted social activities for everyone, but fear and anxiety are heightened in people who experience I/DD. Behavioral issues are exacerbated by anxiety, and parents have seen their loved ones revert to self-harmful behaviors not seen in years. Within one week’s time from sudden closure of The Arc’s physical offices in March, its dedicated staff developed, implemented, and launched vital services virtually to its clients through inclusive health, adult education curriculum, and case management. Partnering with Dell Technologies, The Arc distributed laptops to its clients to access health and education programming, support, and case management from the safety of their own space, combating social isolation and unhealthy coping.

Unfortunately, nearly all funding for these programs has stopped, as government-based contracts require in-person contact; however, The Arc is dedicated to finding ways to continue these essential services by creatively closing the unforeseen funding gap. This Trivia Night FUNdraiser is one such effort.

All of the proceeds from the Trivia Night event will be distributed between The Arc of the Capital Area and Divine Canines. The Arc will designate funds toward scholarships for participation in virtual arts education and job preparation classes. Likewise, Divine Canines will use funds to recruit and train new dog-and-handler teams when in-person visits are resumed, connecting clients of both non-profit organizations to living skills that last a lifetime.

Matt Swinney of Austin Fashion Week will host the 90-minute competition. Registrants may compete online individually ($50) or on a team with family and friends ($200 for up to 4 entrants). Door prizes from dog-friendly businesses in Austin will be awarded throughout the evening, and the Individual and Team winners of Trivia Night will receive a custom portrait of their pet created by an Arc Artist. For Sponsorship & Registration Information, visit: https://www.arcaustin.org/trivia