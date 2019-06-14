The Arc, Empowering Central Texans

The Arc of the Capital Area is a local non-profit here in Austin. The organization is striving to empower central Texans with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families through compassionate case management and innovative programs.

The Arc of the Capital Area is a local non-profit here in Austin. The organization is striving to empower central Texans with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families through compassionate case management and innovative programs.

From art classes, pet therapy to supported employment programs– The Arc provides services to help families adapt to life with a child with a disability and to assist maturing adults with disabilities and gain the skills they need to become independent. The ARC is committed to working toward a future where all children and adults with disabilities have opportunities to live meaningful and healthy lives.

Studio 512 had the chance to shine light on Jenna and hear her story. If you’re interested in volunteering, donating or would like more information on The Arc of the Capital Area, call (512) 476-7044 or go to ArcAustin.org.

