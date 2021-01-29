The Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail has been nominated for Best Recreational Trail in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.

10Best Editors worked with a panel of urban planning experts to nominate 20 of the best recreational trails in the country., and drum roll, please…The Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail made the list!

You can vote once per day until polls close on Monday, February 15, 2021. The 10 winning trails, determined by your vote, will be announced on Friday, February 26, 2021.

The Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail is already top 5.

About The Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail

This 10-mile hike-and-bike trail forms a loop around Lady Bird Lake. The scenic trail sees about 4.4 million visits a year, a mix of travelers and locals.

Parking and Trail Access

Parking is available on the west end of the trail in Zilker Metropolitan Park (2100 Barton Springs Rd.), mid-trail at Shoal Beach Park (707 W. Cesar Chavez St.) and Auditorium Shores Park (900 W. Riverside Dr.), and at Longhorn Shores Park (60 S. Pleasant Valley Rd.) on the trail’s east end.