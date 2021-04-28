The 7th Annual “Barks For Beers” is Back! Learn More About Divine Canines & Their Upcoming Fundraiser

Mike Pizinger of Divine Canines logged in and joined us virtually to share more about Divine Canines and their upcoming fundraiser, Barks For Beers.

Divine Canines was formed in 2004 by a group of dog lovers who wanted to share the unconditional love of dogs with people in special needs facilities in Central Texas. They have grown to 140 active owner/dog teams who visited over 200 different sites in the Austin area (prior to covid). The teams go through a training process and must be re-certified every year. Divine Canines do not have any age, size, or breed requirements and the more diverse the dogs are, the better.

Barks for Beers started in 2014 with this being their seventh year since it was canceled due to the pandemic in 2020. They have partnered with local craft breweries in the Austin area and the roster of participating breweries changes each year. This year, they have 22 breweries with 5 of them participating for the first time. This is Divine Canines largest fundraiser and their biggest outreach to the local community. Barks for Beers will be held from May 1- May 31, 2021.