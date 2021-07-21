The 46th Annual Paramount Summer Classic Film Series Presented By CapMetro Is Back!

All good things must come to an end. But the 46th year of the Paramount Theatre’s annual Summer Classic Film Series presented by CapMetro is certainly going out with a bang. Paramount Film Programmer Stephen Jannise has curated a special final round of films to close out the 2021 series, one that is a must for cinephiles and casual film fans alike. The full film calendar can be found online, along with tickets, Film Fan Club memberships, and “Flix-Tix” discount booklets at austintheatre.org/film.

From a packed house for Slacker’s 30th anniversary to more great crowds coming to see films from every genre and decade, it has been a thrill to see movie going alive and well at the Paramount this summer. We’re wrapping up the final third of this summer’s series in style, with several films making their Paramount Summer Classic Film Series debut in August – and many more showing on our screen for the first time in a very long time.” Stephen Jannise, Film Programmer

The just-released slate of films picks up on August 10 with the theme of “Lost and Found,” exploring two films whose directors’ original cuts may be lost forever

Orson Welles’ THE MAGNIFICENT AMBERSONS

George Cukor’s A STAR IS BORN (1954)

DRÁCULA (Spanish) This Spanish-language version, which was rediscovered in Cuba in the 1990s, is considered by many classic horror fans to be superior to the Bela Lugosi version. But movie-goers will have a chance to judge for themselves when the English version screens the following day on August 13. Both versions are 90th-anniversary screenings. As part of a special Universal Monsters double feature, patrons can stick around after DRACULA for THE WOLF MAN (80th anniversary).



Next up is a section of films under the theme of “Difficult Dads” from August 15 to 18, showcasing movies featuring some rather fraught father-son relationships.

INDIANA JONES AND THE LAST CRUSADE

COLUMBUS

THE TREE OF LIFE (10th anniversary)

THERE WILL BE BLOOD

THE SHINING

The “Amour” theme proves nobody does romance like the French. The following three films will be shown in French with English subtitles:

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (75th anniversary)

THE UMBRELLAS OF CHERBOURG

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE

On August 25 & 28, patrons will be treated to the “The Future by Philip K. Dick.” Few sci-fi authors have a better track record for cinematic adaptations, and screening in this section are two of his fan-favorites:

BLADE RUNNER

TOTAL RECALL (1990).

Staying in the realm of fantasy, but going to a land far different, the Summer Classic Film Series is wishing Harry Potter (the film series) a happy 20th. HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER’S STONE, released in 2001, will screen on August 29 & 30.

The Paramount is ending the series this year with an awe-inspiring – and heartbreaking – glimpse at a generational talent gone too soon with “The James Dean Trilogy,” including:

EAST OF EDEN

REBEL WITHOUT A CAUSE

GIANT (65th anniversary), a marvelous cinematic epic made to the measurements of Texas’ grandeur and proving to be the last in Dean’s short career.

Tickets are available for all films at austintheatre.org/film, including regular admission, Film Fan admission, and bundled “Flix-Tix” discount tickets. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the Box Office at 512-474-1221. Please note: the film schedule is subject to change; any updates will be posted online and communicated with ticket buyers.

Become a Paramount Film Fan! The Summer Classic Film Series wouldn’t exist without the Paramount Theatre’s Film Fan Club whose support is essential in protecting film history and the 105-year-old Paramount Theatre. Film Fans get quintessential benefits like discounted or free admission, complimentary popcorn, and more! Visit www.austintheatre.org/filmfan to join.