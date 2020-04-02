The 26th Annual Rosedale Ride Goes Virtual

Stephanie was joined by Rosedale School’s Principal, Elizabeth Dickey to learn all about the 26th annual Rosedale Ride and how they’ve made changes so participants can join in virtually.

• The 26th Annual Rosedale Ride, the Rosedale School’s largest fundraiser, is moving to a virtual experience on April 4, 2020

• In light of the unprecedented international health crisis, for everyone’s safety Rosedale cancelled the traditional multi-distance ride that was supposed to take place on April 4, but is still encouraging people to hop on a bike (independently), indoor or outdoor, to raise money and awareness for the kids at the Rosedale School.

• The ride is instrumental in providing Rosedale, Austin ISD’s only school exclusively for students with multiple disabilities and profound needs, with critical resources and tools beyond what the school district can give us. For example, past rides have provided:

o A school bus, a van and an activity bus

o A sensory room with state-of-the-art technology

o Technology, which provides access to communication for students

o Training for teachers and teaching assistants

• To enhance the virtual experience, we are encouraging people to post on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, using the hashtags: #rosedaleride #virtualride as well as registering on Strava.

• For the past several years, the ride has generated $100,000 for the school.

• The Rosedale School is Austin’s only public school that serves children with severe special needs.

• The school wants all of its families to know: “Your child is welcome here.”

• Our educators have experience serving students who have significant disabilities, including children who are medically fragile or who need intensive behavioral support.

• Through Rosedale’s tailored educational opportunities and quality instruction, students increase their independence, improve their self-esteem and experience a greater quality of life.