The 2021 Hill Country Builders Association Parade Of Homes Is Coming In October

If you looking for a new home and want to explore some of the latest trends and concepts out there, as well as get acquainted with new communities in the area, we have just the people that can help.

Melissa Eckert, executive officer for the Hill Country Builders Association, along with Colby Duke, HCBA parade of homes chair, and Matt Winsborough president of the HCBA, each joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the 2021 Hill Country Builders Association Parade of Homes and its Awards Gala.

What is the Parade of Homes & where is it?

“The Parade of Homes is a tour of homes once a year that showcases the talented builders we have in the Hill Country.”

The Parade of Homes tour is on two weekends. What are the dates and times?

“October 9-10 and Oct. 16-17.”

What is the Parade of Homes Awards Gala and when is it?

“The Gala is on Wednesday, October 6 — A formal event hosted by The Resort at Fredericksburg. [It includes] delicious food catered by Duke’s Catering, signature cocktails & English Newsom Wine, along with awards given to the builders who presented homes in this year’s Parade.”

For more information, visit HCBAParadeOfHomes.org.

