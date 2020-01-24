The 2020 BookSpring ReadAThon Kicks Off Friday

Do you have a kid that loves to read? This morning Kay Gooch was in the studio to tell us about BookSpring ReadAThon – an upcoming event that rewards young readers and raises money for children who do not have books in their homes.

The BookSpring Readathon is an annual event open to Pre-kindergarten, elementary and middle school students. where kids read for kids. Students learn about community service and sharing the joy of book ownership with thousands of children in our community. The Readathon is critical in helping BookSpring reach its goal of giving more than 100,000 children in Austin and the Central Texas area the lifelong gift of literacy.

During the Readathon, students read as many minutes as they can and collect donations to buy books in support of BookSpring childhood literacy programs. It’s fun too, as students can earn “out of this world” prizes.

BookSpring ReadAThon takes place from January 24th to February 9th. For more information you can call 512-472-1791 or visit them online at www.BookSpringReadAThon.org .

