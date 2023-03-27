2023 “That Takes the Cake!” Sugar Art Show and Cake Competition

When: March 31 through April 2, 2023 Where: Round Rock Sports Center (owned and operated by the City of Round Rock) – 2400 Chisholm Trail Road, Round Rock, TX

What: 18th annual event will celebrate holidays from around the world while also remembering world renowned legendary sugar artist, Nicholas Lodge with a special tribute.

Website: thattakesthecake.org

Hosted by Captial Confectioner’s Cake Club, an organization dedicated to sharing, promoting, encouraging, and expanding the appreciation and practice of the arts of cake decorating, confections, and related media. A portion of the proceeds of “That Takes The Cake!” is used to fund scholarships for local culinary students Classes are being held at the event for every skill level (including kids) and price range.

Special guests include: International cookie artist, Julia Usher. She is hosting “Julia M. Usher’s Cookie Art Competition(™) South African sugar artist Dorothy Klerck Margherita Ferrara and Laura Saporiti, from Italy Jacqui Kelly from the UK Sugar Art Show & Cake Competition open to all ages and skill levels

The Cake Competition features these four separate competitions: Child/Junior Divisional Competition Sugar Showpiece Competition Tasting Competition Each competition is judged by a distinguished panel of industry renowned judges. Medals, prizes and cash prizes are awarded to top entries.

Special tribute to Nicholas Lodge – a 30 year sugar art industry professional known for creating botanically correct gum paste flowers, being an amazing instructor who made learning fun and easy, and a prominent judge for cake shows around the world.

The Round Rock Sports Center (RRSC) is the perfect venue for the event because of the flexibility in the space and the extremely helpful staff who meets the competition’s needs before they know they need something. RRSC is owned and operated by the City of Round Rock.