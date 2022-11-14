It’s almost turkey time. Selecting the right wine pairing for Thanksgiving can be a little daunting with the wide range of flavors on the table. Traditional dishes like buttery, creamy potatoes; tart cranberries; stuffing made with any number of ingredients; rich, sweet potatoes; herbed vegetables; and of course, the turkey. Selecting the right wines for Thanksgiving is all about choosing wines that complement a wide variety of flavors, instead of choosing a wine for each dish on the table.

Today on our show, John Rivenburgh, owner of Kerrville Hills Winery, shared his recommendations for selecting wines for Thanksgiving.

Here are some recommendations for pairing outstanding wines from Texas with Thanksgiving Dinner.

Rivenburgh Wine 2021 Vermentino – Light and crisp white wine is a versatile choice for Thanksgiving. Vermentino with its intense notes of fresh apple and zippy acidy let it be a perfect pairing with mashed potatoes, dressing and turkey.

Kerrville Hills Winery 2020 Tannat – Juicy turkey loves fruity red wine. The Kerrville Hills Winery Tanat is a great choice with raspberry and dried fruits flavors, bold vanilla, wet stone, and tamed tannins. Its right at home with a wide variety of Thanksgiving staples including roast duck, pecan stuffing, and sweet potatoes.

Texas Heritage Vineyard 2019 Merlot – The silky-smooth texture, bright black cherry flavors and round nature of this Merlot makes it a great accompaniment with most dishes, from turkey and gravy to sweet-tart cranberry sauce. This fruit-forward wine is a crowd pleaser with light tannins that make it a versatile wine for Thanksgiving.

Texas Heritage Vineyard 2019 Petite Sirah – For a non-traditional Thanksgiving dinner, the lush flavors and bold personality of Petite Sirah is a welcome choice. This beautiful, big red wine with blueberry and spiced blackberry flavors is an outstanding complement to full-flavored Thanksgiving foods like grilled lamb or roast pork.

For more information or tasting room hours go to KerrvilleHillsWinery.com