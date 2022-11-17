Francisco Baca, the chef of Blind Salamander Kitchen & Bar at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about Thanksgiving dining and more.

Chef Baca discussed the menu for Thanksgiving dining at Blind Salamander, what makes the resort a great place to spend time during the holidays, and all of the resort’s amenities including Mokara Spa, four golf courses including the newly renovated Fazio Canyons golf course, resort lawn games, fire pits with s’mores and family-friendly activities like miniature golf and hikes on the nature trail.

Thanksgiving dining at Blind Salamander Kitchen & Bar takes place on Nov. 24. Buffet hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Make a reservation at OpenTable.com/R/Blind-Salamander-Austin.

To learn more about the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa and all they have to offer over the holidays, go to OmniHotels.com/BartonCreek.

This segment is paid for by Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.