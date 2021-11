Thanksgiving Entertaining Tips With Registered Dietitian Amy Goodson

THE BIG DAY IS ALMOST HERE AND IF YOU ARE STILL LOOKING FOR SHOW STOPPER MENU IDEAS, GREAT NEWS, REGISTERED DIETITIAN AMY GOODSON IS HERE TO HELP. HI AMY!

HI! THANKS FOR HAVING ME!

WHAT IDEAS DO YOU HAVE FOR A UNIQUE SPIN ON THANKSGIVING FAVORITES?

AS A REGISTERED DIETITIAN, I AM ALWAYS LOOKING FOR WAYS TO ADD NUTRIENTS TO MY ENTERTAINING MENU. AND ONE OF MY FAVORITES IS USING POM WONDERFUL 100% POMEGRANATE JUICE. IT’S THE PERFECT WAY TO ADD FRESH FLAVOR AND ANTIOXIDANTS TO ANYTHING FROM MOCKTAILS TO YOUR THANKSGIVING DAY TURKEY! AND YES, I’M SERIOUS! I BRINED MY TURKEY IN POM WONDERFUL, SAGE AND ROSEMARY – JUST LOOK AT THIS GORGEOUS COLOR – ABSOLUTE SHOW STOPPER! THINK OF IT AS AN ANTIOXIDANT INFUSED TURKEY.

SO, ON AVERAGE POM WONDERFUL 100% POMEGRANATE JUICE HAS FOUR TIMES THE ANTIOXIDANTS AS GREEN TEA -AND- NO ADDED SUGARS, NO FILLERS AND NO PRESERVATIVES. PLUS, NOVEMBER IS NATIONAL POMEGRANATE MONTH, MAKING POM WONDERFUL THE PERFECT INGREDIENT FOR YOUR THANKSGIVING MENU.

YUM! WHAT ABOUT AN INTERESTING SIDE DISH?

I’M GOING TO CHALLENGE YOU TO UPGRADE YOUR TRADITIONAL HOLIDAY YAMS TO HASSELBACK SWEET POTATOES WITH A PISTACHIO OATMEAL CRUMBLE. SO, I LOVE WONDERFUL PISTACHIOS BECAUSE THEY COME IN SO MANY FLAVORS AND ARE A GREAT SNACK NUT TO HAVE OUT FOR YOUR GUESTS, BUT THEY ALSO DOUBLE AS A SAVORY INGREDIENT. THIS CRUMBLE IS MADE WITH WONDERFUL PISTACHIOS, OATS, A LITTLE BROWN SUGAR, SOME CINNAMON AND BUTTER – ABSOLUTELY MELT-IN-YOUR-MOUTH.

THE DIETITIAN IN ME LOVES PISTACHIOS BECAUSE THEY ARE A COMPLETE PROTEIN PROVIDING 6 GRAMS OF PLANT-BASED PROTEIN AND 3 GRAMS OF FIBER PER SERVING. PLUS, 90% OF THE FAT IN PISTACHIOS IS THAT BETTER-FOR-YOU MONOUNSATURATED FAT. SO YOU GET A PROTEIN, FAT, FIBER TRIO THAT IS SO SATISFYING. BUT THE FOODIE IN ME LOVES THEM BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A SAVORY FLAVOR AND IRRESISTABLE CRUNCH TO RECIPES AND TODAY THEY ARE TRULY ELEVATING MY SWEET POTATOES!

YUM I LOVE THAT TWIST! NOW,WHAT ABOUTA VEGGIE DISH EVEN THE KIDS WILL EAT?

HOW ABOUT A CREAMY VEGETABLE CASSEROLE? THIS DISH HAS BROCCOLI, CAULIFLOWER AND CARROTS AND A MOUTHWATERING CHEESE SAUCE MADE WITH A2 MILK AND HALF-N-HALF FOR THAT INDULGENT CREAMY TASTE AND TEXTURE.

NOW, IF YOU DON’T KNOW ABOUT A2 MILK, IT’S 100% REAL DAIRY MILK FROM LOCAL US FARMS AND IT COMES FROM COWS THAT NATURALLY PRODUCE ONLY THE A2 PROTEIN. IT’S EASIER ON DIGESTION AND MAY HELP SOME AVOID DISCOMFORT. AND THE HALF-N-HALF IS MADE WITH 100% REAL A2 MILK AND CREAM. SO, WHETHER YOU ARE HAVING A FRIENDSGIVING OR SPENDING TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY, A2 MILK IS IDEAL WHEN YOU’RE FEEDING A VARIETY OF PEOPLE WITH DIFFERENT EATING PREFERENCES. BE SURE TO LOOK FOR A2 AT WHOLE FOODS AND HEB.

EVERY THANKSGIVING NEEDS A WARM ROLL? STORE BOUGHT OR HOMEMADE?

HOMEMADE ALL THE WAY! MY GO-TO BRAND FOR ALL THINGS HOLIDAY BAKING IS BOB’S RED MILL. THEY HAVE A WIDE RANGE OF PREMIUM BAKING PRODUCTS FROM ALL PURPOSE AND WHOLE WHEAT FLOURS TO ALTERNATIVE FLOURS SUCH AS POTATO FLOUR, CASSAVA AND 1:1 GLUTEN-FREE FLOUR. SO, THERE IS REALLY A FLOUR FOR EVERY BAKING NEED AND EATING PREFERENCE, WHICH MEANS EVERYONE CAN ENJOY THEIR HOLIDAY FAVORITES!

NOW, I AM NOT A BAKER BY TRADE, BUT TODAY, I’VE MADE YOU HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK ROLLS USING THREE OF THE BOB’S RED MILL FLOURS! THESE ROLLS ARE SO SOFT AND BONUS, WILL MAKE YOUR HOUSE SMELL LIKE A BAKERY! TRULY, THE PERFECT WAY TO FINISH OFF OUR THANKSGIVING MEAL. BE SURE TO VISIT BOB’S RED MILL DOT COM FOR PRODUCTS AND MORE HOLIDAY RECIPE INSPIRATION.

DELICIOUS! THANK YOU, AMY! FOR MORE HOLIDAY MENU PLANNING INSPIRATION, VISIT AMY GOODSON RD DOT COM.