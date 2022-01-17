‘Thank You For Being A Friend’ La Barbecue Celebrates Betty White With A Birthday Bash To Benefit APA

LeAnn Mueller of la Barbecue joined Steph and Rosie with details on tonight’s ‘Betty White Birthday Bash’ in honor of what would have been Betty’s 100th birthday to benefit Austin Pets Alive.

Thank you for being a friend — Betty White Birthday Bash

What:  Betty White Birthday Bash

When: Monday January 17th from 4:30pm to 9pm

Where: la Barbecue, 2401 E Cesar Chavez, Austin, TX 78702

  • Join us on the patio in celebration of Betty White’s 100th Birthday.
  • We’ll be celebrating with some of Betty’s favorites
    • Red Rocket Hot Dogs and la pickle Pickletinis 
    • Red Rocket Hot Dogs – A whole 9 inches of craft hot dog wiener served on a Martin’s Famous Long Potato Roll then piled high with brisket chili, cheese, onions, and jalapenos. 
    • Pickletinis are hand crafted martinis made with LeAnn’s homemade la Pickle juice.
  • All proceeds from the merchandise sold that night will be donated to Austin Pets Alive

For more information go to laBarbecue.com

