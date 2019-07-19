Thai Beef Salad With Thai Fresh

Thai Fresh Owner and Chef Jam Sanitchat gave Steph a lesson on making a Thai Beef Summer Salad perfect for a light fresh summertime meal. The recipe is below and if you can’t find all the right ingredients, Thai Fresh has a grocery section with imported goods from Thailand that may be hard to come by at your local grocer.

Thai Fresh is committed to bringing you authentic Thai meals that are made with fresh local ingredients whenever possible. All meats are raised in Texas and free of antibiotics and hormones. They keep things fresh by bringing in seasonal vegetables and herbs from local farms and their own garden.

Thai Beef Salad by Thai Fresh Chef Jam Sanitchat

Salad Dressing

1-2 red or green fresh Thai chiles, minced

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

4 tablespoon fish sauce

4 tablespoon lime juice

1 tsp. sugar

1 tsp honey

Other ingredients

1 lb beef (any part will do, I like roast rump because it has more fat in it)

2 tbsp Thai light soy sauce

6 cups winter mixed salad

½ cup cucumbers, cut in half lengthwise and slice

½ cup cherry tomatoes

Handful of chopped cilantro