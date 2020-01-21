Texas Weather Is Perfect For The Winter Tree Fest At The Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center

Stephanie took a trip out to The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center to visit her inner child and experience Winter Tree Fest and Fortlandia! Winter Tree Fest takes place this Saturday from 11am-4pm. In addition, this upcoming weekend is your last chance to experience Fortlandia!

To learn more about this and other fun, upcoming events visit www.wildflower.org

Sponsored by Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.