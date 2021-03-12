Texas Strong Relief Concert: Benefiting Small, Sustainable Family Farmers & Ranchers In Texas

Texas Strong Relief Concert is this Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Dreamland in Dripping Springs from 3 – 10 p.m.
100% of the profits from ticket sales and donations will benefit The Texas Farmer Winter Storm Relief fund, created by a coalition of farm organizations from across Texas in response to the recent winter storm to help provide relief for small and medium-sized farms across the state.
Relief concert performances held outdoors on the 64-acre Hill Country property will include headliners Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis, along with Jackie Venson, Ray Prim, Sir Woman, and Rochelle, and the Sidewinders.
General admission tickets are available for $50 each. Each ticket includes free beverages, complimentary mini-golf, and parking. Tickets are limited so act fast!
100% of the proceeds will be donated. Dreamland is also accepting individual donations for those that are unable to attend or would like to just donate.
In addition to the musical fundraiser, Dreamland will be hosting a food drive in partnership with Central Texas Food Bank. All food donations will directly help feed the community during these difficult times. Donations will be accepted at the welcome center on-site. Find out more information on the food drive here.