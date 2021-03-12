Texas Strong Relief Concert: Benefiting Small, Sustainable Family Farmers & Ranchers In Texas

When and why did you choose to get involved with Boys and Girls Clubs of the Austin Area (BGCAA)?

I believe when much has been given, much is required. I wanted to connect with an organization that could make a significant impact on young people’s lives, while bridging the digital divide among underserved youth. I instantly connected with BGCAA’s mission to promote healthy lifestyles, STEM learning and prepare youth to be future leaders. And as soon as I met BGCAA CEO Misti Potter and realized our shared passion for giving back, I knew BGCAA was where I wanted to focus on making an impact. I’ve also worked at HP for 22 years, where our company culture is deeply rooted in supporting the local communities in which we work and live, and I knew there were a lot of employees within my organization who wanted to get more involved in their communities. So, back in 2018, I brought together a group of about 10 members of my team for a staff meeting, and rather than playing golf or going to dinner after our meeting, we spent an afternoon at a Boys & Girls Club in Austin doing some STEM exercises and competitions, spending time with the kids, and donating devices. I cannot tell you the difference that one day made; talk about teambuilding and camaraderie, along with an emotional connection and authentic experience by engaging others and giving back. Our team still talks about the experience years later – a testament to the impact each of us can make in just one day of engaging and working with these kids. After that, together with a group of folks from my team, I started Channel for Change, an HP community outreach effort that pairs members of the HP Channel community with various local chapters of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to participate in STEM activities that we hope spark an interest in technology and innovation. Channel for Change is just one example of what HP is doing to become the most sustainable and just technology company by 2030 by prioritizing the people, the planet and the communities in which we work and live on a global scale.