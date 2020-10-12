Texas Secretary Hughs Highlights “Ready. Check. Vote.” Voter Education Campaign.

Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs stopped by the studio to chat with Rosie about the “Ready. Check. Vote” initiative.

The campaign is aimed at ensuring Texas voters are informed, prepared, and ready to cast their ballot.” Ruth Hughs, Texas Secretary of State

What are the approved forms of photo ID that Texans can vote?

The seven forms of approved photo ID are:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)** Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS Texas Handgun License issued by DPS United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph United States Passport (book or card)

What if they don’t have one of these forms of photo ID?

Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo ID may qualify for a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form, available to them at each polling location, by providing a supporting form of identification.

a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate .a current utility bill a bank statement a government check, a paycheck a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

To learn more go to VoteTexas.gov for more details.

