Texas Pumpkin Fest 2023, which runs September 30th through October 29th at 8760 FM 2243 in Leander is a great choice for families seeking kid-friendly fun! LisaBeth Thomas joined Studio 512 to talk more about what to expect this year.

“Texas Pumpkin Fest LLC has once again partnered with the VFW, and this year provides even more attractions and fun for all, including free train rides! There will be pumpkins and gourds to take home, too: hundreds of thousands of pounds (and different varieties) to choose from! Pumpkins are available for sale beginning at $2 each and up to $1 per pound for larger ones, as well as corn stalks, hay bales, and more.

“Besides a ridiculous number of pumpkins and gourds, enjoy a variety of rides and games. Get spooked in the tent of terror with animatronics, monsters and zombies. We’ve got pro wrestling matches, pumpkin smash’n, axe throwing, a 24-person Tasmanian spinner and more. Race down the 65-foot super slide, blow the whistle on one of the kiddie trains, get dizzy in the giant pumpkin spinner, fly high in the sky on the Ferris wheel, turn into a pirate on the pirate ship, try your hand at rock climbing, become a superhero or princess with face-painting and get lost in the hay maze.

“Be sure to capture the day at selfie stations on old tractors, next to your favorite character or in one of the many pumpkin/gourd displays throughout the festival.

“We have more food and drink options than ever before! Food trucks will be serving BBQ, gourmet hotdogs, Caribbean food, funnel cakes, shaved ice, fried Oreos, grilled cheese, chicken wings, burgers & fries, Mexican food, coffee and more. The VFW post 10427 will have beer and wine for purchase as well.”

Hours & Special Days:

Open 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays. Kids in diapers are free. Friday, Saturday & Sunday admission is $13.

Open Monday, October 9th (Columbus Day)

Thursdays – free for veterans, first responders, military, and their families. $10 for everyone else.

To book a private party or reserve a table, go to TexasPumpkinFest.com for details, and be sure to check the website and social media for specials and updates.