Pretty Woman: The Musical will have its Austin premiere as part of Texas Performing Arts 2022-23 Broadway in Austin season. Pretty Woman: The Musical will play Bass Concert Hall January 17th-22nd, 2023.

Pretty Woman: The Musical, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, is now on tour! Starring Broadway superstar and Tony Award®-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and newcomer Jessie Davidson as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward, Pretty Woman: The Musical springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, Pretty Woman: The Musical features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. Pretty Woman: The Musical will lift your spirits and light up your heart. “If you love the movie, you’ll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News).

Pretty Woman: The Musical has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired the iconic movie. Pretty Woman the film (produced by Arnon Milchan – New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

Pretty Woman: The Musical is produced on tour by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions & Co., James L. Nederlander, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Joshua Andrews, Roy Furman, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, deRoy Kierstead and John Gore Organization. Wendy Orshan and Jeff Wilson are the Executive Producers and 101 Productions, Ltd is the General Manager.

Tickets start at $30. Tickets are available at texasperformingarts.org and BroadwayinAustin.com, by phone at (512) 477-1444, or from the Texas Performing Arts ticket office at Bass Concert Hall. For groups of 10 or more, call (877) 275-3804 or email Austin.groups@broadwayacrossamerica.com

Texas Performing Arts is the professional arts presenting and producing program of The University of Texas at Austin. One of the largest and most active university-based performing arts centers in the U.S., Texas Performing Arts is an anchor institution in Austin’s arts, cultural, and entertainment landscape. Texas Performing Arts operates venues on the UT campus including Austin’s largest theatre, the newly renovated Bass Concert Hall. Its public programs include Broadway in Austin; the Texas Welcomes series of national touring artists; and a curated season of international dance, theatre, music and more. Texas Performing Arts is an integral unit of UT’s College of Fine Arts and engages thousands of students across the university every year. In calendar year 2019 Bass Concert Hall had the highest number of tickets sold of any theatre in Austin, was #2 in the State of Texas, and #22 in the world, according to industry publication Pollstar. Following a national search, Tony Award-winning producer Bob Bursey was appointed Executive and Artistic Director in January of 2020.

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. Led by 18-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 400,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney’s The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon and Hamilton. Current and past productions include Ain’t Too Proud, Beautiful, Cats, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge! and To Kill A Mockingbird.

Presented by Texas Performing Arts. Broadway Across America provides production services for Texas Performing Arts. Sales tax exempt pursuant to Texas Tax Code Section 151.3101(a)(3).