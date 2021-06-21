Texas Mutual, KXAN, Austin Spurs And American Heart Association Partnering To Bring Summer Safety Activity Book For Kids

Texas Mutual Insurance Company, the state’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance, in partnership with the Austin chapter of the American Heart Association, the Austin Spurs and KXAN, announced today the kick-off of a campaign promoting health and safety for kids. The “Safety Superhero” campaign features an activity book encouraging children to become superheroes-in-training through the practice of recommended healthy habits. Kids can participate in the mission by Completing the super challenges to earn “shields” and reach the four levels of the Hero Ladder: Super Citizen, Super Helper, Super Sidekick, and finally, Safety Superhero!

Central Austin families can visit the campaign’s website, safesuperhero.com, to request a free activity kit, which includes the activity book, superhero eye mask and a kid’s face mask, while supplies last. The kit is bilingual in English and Spanish and is ideal for kids six to 10 years old.

Each of the four organizations participating in this campaign is represented with a colorful “shield” for the child to earn: the green shield of health (KXAN), the red shield of the heart (American Heart Association), the silver and black shield of strength (Austin Spurs) and the blue shield of safety (Texas Mutual).

The shields are “awarded” after the completion of each level and its corresponding quest. Level One: Super Citizen promotes eating healthy meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Level Two: Super Helper encourages exercising every day. Level Three: Super Sidekick poses positive challenges such as getting eight hours of sleep a night and taking a 10-minute dance break. The final level, Level Four: Safety Superhero, promotes keeping an eye out for dangerous obstacles like hot surfaces, sharp objects and using a cell phone while driving. The final activity of the book is to create a new superhero identity, after earning the shields that hold the power of health, strength, heart and safety.

Texas Mutual, the American Heart Association, the Austin Spurs and KXAN News are working together to promote the health and safety of children across Texas. Parents can visit safesuperhero.com to order a free kit or learn more.

Jeremiah Bentley, vice president of marketing and community affairs, Texas Mutual Insurance Company

“We’re so excited to be working with these notable Austin institutions to promote health and safety awareness to children across Central Texas. The ‘Safety Superhero’ campaign helps underscore the safety message while allowing kids to have fun, and it’s presented in a way kids will understand and enjoy learning.”

Joel Rice, executive director, American Heart Association – Austin

“The American Heart Association is thrilled to be a part of this campaign with such an important message. Heart health is for everyone, and we want children to know it’s never too soon to start taking care of yourself. We appreciate Texas Mutual bringing our organizations together in the name of safety and wellness.”

Eric Lassberg, vice president and general manager, KXAN Austin

“KXAN is committed to spreading the word to kids of all ages that health is so incredibly important. At the same time, we want to show kids that it’s easy to eat well and have fun while you’re at it.”

Ryan Snider, assistant vice president of business development and franchise operations, Spurs Sports & Entertainment

“Exercising regularly is, of course, such a huge part of the Spurs organization, and we’re so happy to be sharing that with children all over central Texas. We hope the kids completing these Safety Superhero challenges have as much fun doing them as we had building this campaign.”

This segment is paid for by Texas Mutual Insurance Company and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.