Texas Mutual Is Walking For Healthier Hearts

Texas Mutual is committed to improving the wellness of communities across the state.

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), heart disease is the underlying cause of approximately 1 in 3 deaths.

Through their strategic partnership with the AHA, Texas Mutual is helping to bring awareness to heart health and improve the lives of Texans.

The AHA is on a mission to improve by 20 percent the cardiovascular health of all Americans and reduce by 20 percent deaths from cardiovascular diseases and stroke, by the year 2020.

Join us for the 2019 AHA Austin Heart & Stroke Walk on Saturday, October 19th. Check-in is at 7:00 a.m., and the event begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Long Center on Riverside Drive.

