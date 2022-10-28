Daniel Vaugh of Texas Monthly Magazine joined Steph and Rosie to share details on Texas Monthly’s BBQ Fest.

Texas Monthly’s 13th annual BBQ Fest will be the largest event in its history, bringing together award-winning and creative pitmasters from across the state to Lockhart, Texas on Nov. 5 and 6.

The festival lineup features 44 of the magazine’s Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints, including the no. 1 ranked Goldee’s Barbecue in Fort Worth.

Lockhart will be represented by three of city’s iconic joints on Sunday – The Original Black’s Barbecue, Chisholm Trail BBQ and Smitty’s Market – giving attendees the chance to try some of the host city’s beloved favorites.

Unique to this year’s festivities, Texas Monthly’s BBQ Fest will celebrate the globally-inspired flavors that are changing barbecue in Texas.

On Saturday, Texas Monthly will host a brand-new event called BBQ World’s Fair in historic downtown Lockhart, which will be free and open to the public. The event will feature experiences and activities showcasing the eclectic world of barbecue. From live-fire cooking demos to a barbecue sauce tasting tent, the day will be full of educational fun, centered around the beloved cuisine.

On Sunday, attendees can expect the classic, ticketed Texas Monthly BBQ Fest with bites from top barbecue joints, drinks and live music at Lockhart City Park.

General admission tickets can still be purchased online at texasmonthly.com.

Also, proud to join the unified effort for a hunger-free Texas, Texas Monthly will donate a portion of ticket sales to Feeding Texas and the network of food banks across the state.