Texas Monthly’s BBQ Editor Daniel Vaughn Shares Details On This Year’s Virtual BBQ Fest

Texas Monthly’s BBQ Editor Daniel Vaughn joins Steph and Rosie to talk all about the upcoming BBQ Fest and how things are looking a little different but tasting just as good this year!

Due to COVID-19, Texas Monthly is hosting their 11th annual BBQ Fest virtually this year. The weeklong festival event is called BBQ Fest: Backyard Edition and will take place October 24 to November 1.

Texas Monthly’s virtual BBQ Fest will also highlight 60 joints across Texas, including Austin favorites such as Micklethwait Craft Meats, Franklin’s Barbeque, LeRoy and Lewis Barbeque, La Barbeque and Terry Black’s.

Each BBQ restaurant will be featuring limited-time menu items and specialty offerings available for delivery or pickup or, if restrictions allow, on-site dining from October 24 to October 31. For example, Micklethwait Craft Meats is creating the Toro Bravo Frito Pie, while LeRoy and Lewis Barbeque is offering Mac & Cheese Stuffed Quail.

An entirely BBQ-oriented event, virtual attendees can participate from their own backyard, streaming the virtual finale event: Daniel Vaughn’s Backyard BBQ Show. Tune-in for grilling tips and tricks from Texas Monthly’s BBQ Editor Daniel Vaughn, celebrity appearances, a chance to win some amazing prizes, and more.

Spec’s is also joining in on the BBQ Fest Fun with 4 unique happy hour kits, including the Cool Mule, Karbach Kickback, Call Me Old Fashioned and Front Porch Sipper. Each cocktail kit will be on sale from October 24 to November 1 and will be sold through the Spec’s website and Spec’s app for pickup in-store, curbside or delivery where applicable. Enjoy a drink from one or all four of these Kits while you watch Daniel Vaughn’s Backyard BBQ Show on November 1.

To further encourage comfort and safety, virtual attendees can sign up for festival for free, so be sure to tune in for the week-of BBQ online activities and shows!

For the duration of the virtual festival, Texas Monthly has committed to helping end hunger in Texas by encouraging donations to Feeding Texas and its network of food banks to help neighbors in need.

To learn more about this year’s BBQ Fest or see which joints are participating visit texasmonthly.com/tmbbqfest.