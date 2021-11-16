Texas Lifestyle Magazine Shares Holiday Getaway Spots

‘Tis the season to take some time off! Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway, a quick family road trip, or even a solo adventure, we have some holiday getaway spots you’ll want to add to your Texas bucket list.

Travel Editor, Marika Flatt with Texas Lifestyle Magazine gives us the scoop on some hidden gems. Take a look!

Holiday Getaway Spots In Texas

Part of the RVC Outdoor Destinations group, this quiet piece of Hill Country bliss exists between the two small towns of Medina and Kerrville.

The ranch house, was designed in the 1940’s by a famed architect that was involved with the design of many buildings on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin. Completed in 1948 of the same limestone that the LBJ Library was constructed out of, and that has been the host of many politicians and dignitaries over the years.

The ranch house was the original home of the owner decades ago, which has been renovated to perfectly accommodate 10 people with its 3 suites, living room, dining room and adequately appointed kitchen where you can rotate meals and cook for the entire group.

The hero of this house is the back porch that runs the length of the ranch house and overlooks the resort’s pool. With a lovely green space between the house and the pool, there’s easy access to enjoy the infinity pool with adjoining hot tub.

(Average cost of the ranch house is around $870 per night on a weekday and up to $1000 per night on a weekend).

Additional members of the family can rent their own cabins, with many to choose from on property, (Average cost is around $250 per night). There are 6 different types and styles of cabins to choose from with a total of 45 cabins.

The property also offers RV hookups, grilling, hiking, fishing and pets are allowed.

There is free Wi-Fi but no phone service, a children’s play area and live music seasonally.

A stylish take on a camping experience, with chandeliers made from “wire and glass bottles, an homage to Camp Sports- the property was originally an athletic camp. Fire pits pepper the courtyard, and a swimming hole provided by the adjacent Cypress Creek, complete the summer-camp-fantasy aesthetic.

Very rustic on the outside and surprisingly chic on the inside.” Marika Flatt

Rooms are filled with colorful modern furniture and luxuries, like air-jet tubs, that put the Comfort in the name.

In Northeast Texas, near Mount Pleasant, there is a hidden gem near Cypress Lake off Highway I-30, tucked back in the woods, called Deer Lake Cabins Ranch Resort.

This property is a unique mix of nostalgic campground + dude ranch + lake resort. It blends all of the best aspects of these types of vacations, rolled up into one peaceful getaway.

There are 18 cabins (with a 19th in production) on property, all different shapes and sizes. Several colorful cabins line Deer Lake (10), each with their own wooden dock and pier. But there are 8 other cabins, vastly spread out on the 850 acres of Double S Ranch, where you can be tucked into the woods, without a view of other humans.

Access to a variety of small boats like kayaks, a paddle boat and a fishing boat.

Five reasons to stay at Hotel Valencia Riverwalk during the Holidays:

1. The famous holiday lights on the River Walk from dusk to dawn nightly now through January 10, 2022. Be transported as you walk under a canopy of millions of twinkle lights, creating a magical feeling.

The 40th Annual Ford Holiday River Parade will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021.

2. Hotel Valencia Riverwalk is offering its popular “Light Up the Night” room package

3. “Skate Under the Stars” room package. With this, you can ice skate in the beautiful Travis Park under the HEB Christmas Tree

4. Hotel Valencia also offers the “Pearl & Parking” room package. The Pearl District, a mere 2 miles. Complimentary Hotel Valet Parking, making it convenient for you to make a short drive to The Pearl. Comprised of acres of outdoor picturesque green spaces, unique locally-owned restaurants, and shops, The Pearl should be at the top of your list of things to do in San Antonio.

5. Hotel Valencia Riverwalk is within walking distance to many San Antonio family-friendly attractions, including:

The Alamo (3 minutes)

The Briscoe Western Art Museum (3 minutes)

The Saga (5 minutes)

Historic Market Square (5 minutes)

La Villita Historic Arts Village (5 minutes)

HemisFair Park (6 minutes)

Other Spots Recommended By Marika:

Grapevine, Christmas Capital

Lively Beach

If you are planning on hitting the road this holiday season, check out Texas Lifestyle Magazine’s road trip essentials article.