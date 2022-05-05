Celebrations like Mother’s Day and graduation are around the corner, and Texas Lifestyle Magazine is here to help with their selection of gift guides! Travel Editor and Co-founder of Texas Lifestyle Magazine, Marika Flatt, joined Studio 512 intern Gracie Watt to talk through some of her favorite picks.

Texas Lifestyle Magazine highlights everything that “makes living great in the Lone Star State.” Launched in September 2014 (an expansion from the 7 year-old Austin Lifestyle Magazine), Texas Lifestyle Magazine covers food, travel, lifestyle, entertainment and more in Texas and beyond.

Marika introduced items from the gift guides such as the Pucker Up Paper Lips, a product from a mother-owned company from which all the profits go to aid her autistic son and the treatments he needs, and mix-and-match travel wear from Duette NYC.

