Texas LGBTQ-Owned Sweet Shops, Lick Honest Ice Creams & Wunderkeks Team Up For Pride Month With A New Treat!

Lick Honest Ice Creams and Wunderkeks, two Texas-born, LGBTQ-owned businesses known for fun, locally- and mindfully made ice cream and cookies, have joined forces and created an unforgettable Pride ice cream flavor. Strawberry Lemonade Rainbow—available at all Austin and San Antonio Lick Honest Ice Creams scoop shops by the scoop or pint today, June 1st through June 30th. The new flavor is made with tart Texas lemon sweet cream and Lick’s local strawberry swirl, creating the perfect creamy ice cream that welcomes colorful, buttery cookie bites made by Wunderkeks.

“Pride represents family, love, joy, strength, passion, success and so much more, but it’s also a reality that we’re a “minority”, so as a community we need to stand together. We’re supporting and celebrating our community the best way we know how, by having two local, queer-owned businesses join forces to shine and be proud of everything they stand for!” Luis Gramajo, Cofounder of Wunderkeks

THE PRIDE FUNDAE KIT

Related Content Lick Honest Ice Creams Shows Us A Tasty Sandwich For A Good Cause

Made with love, joy, strength, passion, and Texas-sourced ingredients, Lick Honest Ice Creams, and Wunderkeks will also offer a Pride Fundae Kit starting June 1st, available nationwide via Goldbelly. The Pride Fundae Kit comes with the following:

Three pints of ice cream: Lick Honest Ice Creams x Wunderkeks Strawberry Lemonade Rainbow Hill Country Vanilla Bean and Honey Blueberry Crumble



Five toppings: Wunderkeks’ Rainbow Crunch: Wunderkeks’ Buttery rainbow sprinkle sugar cookies get crumbled and baked to that perfect crunch. Chocolate Cookie Crumble Sprinkles Strawberry Sauce Chocolate Sauce



“We wanted to make a flavor that’s extra sweet, vibrant, and joyful for Pride. Our Strawberry Lemonade Rainbow ice cream is irresistibly fresh and pairs perfectly with Wunderkeks’ rainbow-colored butter cookie bites. The scoops make you smile, and the ingredients are a true representation of this collaboration—we’re stronger when we come together to celebrate our uniqueness. That’s what pride is all about, ya’ll!” Anthony Sobotik, Cofounder of Lick Honest Ice Creams

ABOUT LICK HONEST ICE CREAMS

Since 2011, Lick Honest Ice Creams has crafted artisanal ice creams with peak-season ingredients sourced responsibly from local farmers and food partners. Cofounders and partners Anthony Sobotik and Chad Palmatier are committed to sustainability and supporting the Central Texas community, creating and sharing with integrity, unique, inspired, and enlightening flavors. Since its opening Lick Honest Ice Creams has been recognized by renowned outlets including Southern Living, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, and PEOPLE. Visit www.ilikelick.com for more information.

ABOUT WUNDERKEKS

Wunderkeks is an online bakery by Guatemalan Cofounders and husbands Hans Schrei and Luis Gramajo. The bakery is born and raised in Austin, Texas sprinkling classic, scratch-made cookies with a modern, fun flair. Known for the #bestcookiesever, Wunderkeks has proven itself as an innovator, growing from selling dozens at farmers’ markets to shipping tens of thousands nationwide to satisfied treat-lovers. A single bite of Wunderkeks’ crispy, chewy, chunky cookies will transport to childhood moments of pure joy. Everyone deserves to #befullofwunder. Visit www.wunderkeks.com for more information.