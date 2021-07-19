Adopt, Don’t Shop With Texas Humane Heroes

Texas Humane Heroes Adoption Centers will be participating in National Adoption Week, today, July 19-26, 2021, in collaboration with PetSmart Charities, to help animals get adopted into their forever homes.

National Adoption Week comes at a pivotal moment in the animal rescue world. Texas Humane Heroes Adoption Centers have seen a rapid increase in animal intakes. They say they are consistently at capacity more frequently than they experienced last year.













Our goal is to find homes for 250 animals. With the help of staff, volunteers, and the community, we will be able to rescue and rehome even more than 250. National Adoption Week will be crucial in the continuation of our animal rescue efforts, and we encourage everyone seeking a pet to come visit our adoptable pets! ” Laura Acton, Chief Operating Officer

Texas Humane Heroes will have adoptable cats throughout the week at in-store locations and, on July 23-25, there will be in-person dog adoptions at the listed PetSmart locations:

PetSmart Brodie Lane (5207 Brodie Ln, Sunset Valley, TX 78745)

(5207 Brodie Ln, Sunset Valley, TX 78745) PetSmart Lakeline (11066 Pecan Park Blvd #315, Cedar Park, Texas 78613)

(11066 Pecan Park Blvd #315, Cedar Park, Texas 78613) PetSmart 1890 (1335 E Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park, Texas 78613)

(1335 E Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park, Texas 78613) PetSmart Killeen (2500 E Central Texas Expy Hwy, Killeen, Texas 76543)

Visit HumaneHeroes.org/Adopt to see adoptable pets!

About Texas Humane Heroes

The mission of Texas Humane Heroes is to eliminate pet homelessness. 95% of the animals saved through Texas Humane Heroes come from municipal shelters all throughout Texas that are forced to euthanize for space, serving over 42 counties across Texas. Texas Humane Heroes operates two adoption centers in Central Texas, located in Leander and Killeen. Texas Humane Heroes is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that is 100% funded by donations, private grants, and modest fees for services, receiving no government funding. The headquarters is located at 10930 E. Crystal Falls Parkway, in Leander, Texas.

For more information, visit HumaneHeroes.org. Follow our current intake and adoption stories on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.