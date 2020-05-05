Texas Humane Heroes Joins #GivingTuesdayNow

Texas Humane Heroes is excited to join #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of giving and generosity. They are proud to stand with non-profit organizations across the world who continue to provide necessary relief and resources to our community during this time of uncertainty.

Today, May 5th, Texas Humane Heroes calls on friends, donors, and community to make a gift during #GivingTuesdayNow and invest in rescuing, healing, and homing cats and dogs from across the state of Texas.

At a time when fundraising events, individual philanthropy, and foundation grants have been deferred or canceled, non-profits like Texas Humane Heroes must quickly adapt to meet the financial need to serve our community.

Texas Humane Heroes is a no-kill, private, non-profit animal shelter with adoption centers in Leander and Killeen, Texas.

They are 100% funded by donations, grants and modest fees. According to Texas Humane Heroes, “Our vision is to build a system to find a loving home for every Texas pet in need.”

To make a gift viewers can visit: bit.ly/give2txhh

Meet Out Central Texas Vet Pet Of The Week: Dude





Dude is eligible for their Foster to Adopt program! He needs a foster so he can receive his heartworm treatment since he is currently heartworm positive. He would be required to rest comfortably after his treatment.

Heartworm disease is not contagious for other dogs or humans. Dude is a large dog, weighing in at 75+ pounds, lots of energy, loves people. He prefers to be the only dog in the home and knows how to sit and shake.

Find out more about our Pet of the Week and other adoptable pets by clicking here: www.humaneheroes.org.