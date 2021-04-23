Texas Humane Heroes Is Hosting A Fur Baby Shower This Saturday, April 24, 2021

Texas Humane Heroes is hosting a FUR baby shower to celebrate their rescued pregnant momma dogs and cats, and expecting babies. Spring is puppy and kitten season, and Texas Humane Heroes is experiencing a higher demand to rescue pregnant animals and bottle babies.

Join the celebration by bringing donated items off their Amazon Wishlist to their Leander Adoption Center this Saturday, April 24th from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. Texas Humane Heroes is located at 10930 E. Crystal Falls Pkwy, Leander, Texas 78641. Donated items can be left in a crib at the main office. You’ll even receive a small party favor as a thank you!

Items like puppy/kitten formula, baby bottles, puppy/kitten wet food, blankets, plastic pools, and more are needed to help care for these fur babies!

About Texas Humane Heroes

The mission of Texas Humane Heroes is to eliminate pet homelessness. 95% of the animals saved through Texas Humane Heroes come from municipal shelters all throughout Texas that are forced to euthanize for space, serving over 42 counties across Texas. Texas Humane Heroes operates two adoption centers in Central Texas, located in Leander and Killeen. Texas Humane Heroes is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that is 100% funded by donations, private grants, and modest fees for services, receiving no government funding. The corporate office is located at 10930 E. Crystal Falls Parkway, Leander, Texas. For more information, visit HumaneHeroes.org. Follow their current intake and adoption stories on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

