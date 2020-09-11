Texas Humane Heroes DIY Pet First Aid Kit + Meet Banjo Who Needs A Foster!

For Wounds Blood clotting powder – helps to quickly stop bleeding Saline wound flush – for cleaning wounds Gauze pads and non-stick bandages Vet wrap/self-adhesive wrap Alcohol wipes

Tools Bandage scissors Tweezers Instant cold packs Emergency warm blanket Muzzle Tick remover Towels

Important Information A “go” bag with all your pets information, records, and emergency&vet contact numbers and information



Meet Banjo Our Pet Of The Week:

Every week we introduce you to a new pet looking for their forever home. Banjo is 2 years old and he has a TON of energy! He would do well with an active owner who enjoys things like hiking and running. Banjo loves playing tug-o-war and fetch, he knows the command “sit” and our friends over at Texas Humane Heros say he has a very silly personality!





If you’re interested in Banjo, he’s available through the foster-to-adopt program at Texas Humane Heroes because he’s Heartworm positive. Fosters can help him get through his treatment so he can have a healthy heart and be ready for his forever home!



Texas Humane Heroes is a no-kill, private, non-profit animal shelter with adoption centers in Leander and Killeen, Texas. They are 100% funded by donations, grants, and modest fees.



On September 11th and 12th TXHH are joining forces with Kendra Scott to support animals in need!

If you make a purchase online or in-store at Kendra Scott Domain, 20% goes back to Texas Humane Heros. All you have to do is use the code GIVEBACK8981. This support will help Texas Humane continue its mission of saving animals from euthanasia across Texas.