Texas History Comes To Life In The Wild Flower Center’s Hall Of Texas Heroes

The Wild Flower Center has been working on incorporating a piece of Texas history into their Arboretum with the Hall of Texas Heroes. All of the Oaks in this circular walk are grown from acorns harvested from historical places in Texas. Each of these Historical Oaks have a plaque by it telling you all about where it comes from and it’s significance.

The Hall of Texas Heroes is a ongoing attraction in the Wild Flower Center. Come and visit the trees, learn their stories, and see them grow over the years.

Learn more about the Texas Hall of Heroes and the Oaks at https://www.wildflower.org/ .