Grab a chance to visit over 40 Hill Country wineries with Texas Hill Country Wineries’ “Wine Lovers Celebration” event, going on now through February 24th! Kate LaFleur with Texas Hill Country Wineries joined Studio 512 with details.

Ticketholders have the chance to go on self-guided tours with complimentary tastings – up to four different wineries per day – now through the end of the event. Tastings, on average, cost about $20 at each winery, so even using the passport for a day or two can still net you big value! Individual tickets are $65, and couples are $100 (but your “couple” could be anyone you want to spend time with: mom, sister, best friend, etc.)! There’s also a 15% discount on 3-bottle purchases at any winery you visit.

Further details on the passport event are below:

Passport Ticket Prices

Couples Passport – $100.00

Individual Passport – $65.00

Passport Benefits

26 Days to explore the Texas Hill Country at your own pace on this self-guided tour.

Full complimentary tastings at each participating winery with a limit of 4 wineries a day (one tasting for singles, two tastings for couples – couples are ANY two people but both must be present together for tastings) Each location can be visted one time throughout the duration of the event.

15% discount on 3 bottle purchases.

How It Works

After purchasing your ticket, a digital ticket with a barcode will be attached to your confirmation email. This ticket can be printed or kept on your phone to use upon entry to each winery.

As a self-guided tour, you make your own plan! Choose any of the participating wineries from the list to visit in any order (up to four per day) for as many days as you like during the event. Each winery can be visited one time.

Some wineries do require reservations and/or vary in times of availability. Please refer to the list of participating wineries for more details.

Enjoy a complimentary tasting at each winery and a 15% discount on bottle purchases of 3+.

Sales from tickets go to the Texas Hill Country Wineries Association which works to encourage the growth and development of the hill country wine region. A portion of sales also funds the Texas Hill Country Wineries Scholarship program which supports local students pursuing careers in the wine industry.

Please use a designated driver and don’t forget to take care of the fantastic teams running the tasting rooms!

Kate also brought along some rosé wines to taste, perfect for Valentine’s Day:

Lost Draw Cellars’ High Plains Rosé: “A blend of grapes and years, this wine is made to be an aromatic, fruity, dry, easy-drinking wine with lots of layers to enjoy. Tasting Notes: Strawberry and watermelon with nice layers of gardenia and steel. Dry, tart, and so refreshing. Lost Draw just opened their new location in Johnson City and is a new participant for the Wine Lovers Celebration!”

Farmhouse Vineyards’ Revolution Rosé: “Sparkling in style! This is forced carbonation 100% Counoise, which is a dark-skinned wine grape that is grown primarily in the Rhône valley region of France. Counoise adds a peppery note and acidity to a blended red wine and is one of the 13 original Châteauneuf-du-Pape varieties. The Farmhouse location in Johnson City is a Wine Lovers Celebration participant as well.”

Carter Creek Rosé: “Red berry notes ranging from strawberry jam to raspberry to black cherry. Juicy with a crisp acidity and nice texture from start to finish. Carter Creek is also a new member of the Texas Hill Country Wineries Association, and we’re excited to have them on board.”

If you can’t make it out to this month’s passport adventure, there is good news! The Wine & Wildflower Journey is taking place from March 27th to April 21st, and tickets for that event are on sale now. Texas Hill Country Wineries is also planning a Road Show in Austin this March/April, bringing 30+ wineries from the Texas Hill Country to Austin for a tasting experience. Go to TexasWineTrail.com to learn more.