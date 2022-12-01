The Texas Hill Country Wineries Christmas Wine Affair passport event is happening now through December 23rd, and Stephanie and Rosie Spoke to January Wiese, Executive Director from Texas Hill Country Wineries about the event.

Tickets include a complimentary wine tasting and a 15% discount on 3+ bottle purchases at each of the 40 participating wineries in the beautiful Hill Country. Ticket holders can visit up to four wineries per day. Tickets are $65 individually, or two for $100. With the average tasting fee around $20, each passport ticket has a value of over $1,000. For more information and a list of participating wineries, visit texaswinetrail.com/christmas-wine-affair.

On the segment, Steph and Rosie also tasted three wines from THCW wineries participating in the passport event along with January, including wines from two new members:

· Farmhouse Vineyards Jack Knifed

· Airis’Ele Malbec

· Arch Ray 2019 Tannat

If you are looking for more ways to celebrate the season with Texas Hill Country Wineries, on December 4th they are hosting a Holiday Winemaker Dinner at Hill + Vine. The dinner will feature wines from Duchman Family Winery, Driftwood Estates, Ron Yates, Texas Heritage Vineyard, Bingham Family Vineyards, Ab Astris Winery and Bending Branch Winery, so it is sure to be a wonderful night! You can purchase tickets at texaswinetrail.com/product/thcw-holiday-winemaker-dinner.