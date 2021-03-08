Texas Farmers’ Market Hosts Free Virtual Panel In Celebration Of International Women’s Day

In celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, 2021, the Texas Farmers’ Market (TFM) is hosting an online discussion with some of their fabulous female vendors from across the world who participate in the market. The virtual Zoom panel discussion is free to anyone interested and will be held from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. The virtual panel will showcase five panelists, discussing what it means to be a part of the Texas food community here in Austin.

As a bonus, Texas Farmers’ Market has partnered with our good friends at Antonelli’s Cheese Shop to offer a special $20 cheese plate to enjoy during the discussion. The cheese flight will feature four kinds of cheese, four food pairings, and will include some of Texas Farmers’ Market vendors. Plus, to make it even sweeter, 10% of every plate sold goes to support the Texas Farmers’ Market Ag Producer Support Fund, which is now so important to assist Central Texas farmers and ranchers due to losses from the Winter storm.

Naijean Bernard is the owner of Jeany’s Ginger Elixir, a Caribbean-inspired food and beverage company based on her maternal grandmother’s recipes from Grenada. Naijean was born in Grenada and immigrated to the Washington DC area as a young child with her parents and siblings. She has lived in Austin TX since 2006. You can find her juices and vegan eggrolls both TFM at Lakeline and Mueller.

Perrine Nolke runs La Belle Vie Farm with her family in Thrall, TX, where they pasture raise, and organically feed pigs, chickens, turkeys, and French white Muscovy ducks. Perrine draws heavily on her French heritage to craft recipes with balanced and beautiful food harvested from the pastures her kitchen is surrounded by. You can find her Charcuterie, sausage, soups, meat, and more at both TFM at Lakeline and Mueller.

Julie Myrtille is the owner of Julie Myrtille Bakery. Voted “Best Austin Bakery” in 2020! Julie is the youngest female pastry chef to be accepted at the Académie Culinaire de France (French culinary academy) and her celebrated blog has been awarded best gastronomy blog by the Golden Blog Awards! You can find her traditional pastries, tarts, macarons, cakes, jams, bread, and more at both TFM Lakeline and Mueller.

Anamaria Gutierrez is a South Texas native, entrepreneur, urban farmer, yoga teacher and strong believer in sharing community through food. She is the founder and operator of Elotes La Tejanita, serving representation through traditional Mexican Elotes made with locally-sourced ingredients and mucho amor. Anamaria is also the Garden Manager at Este Garden, cultivating a space to grow, learn and eat with the Suerte team. You can find her elotes at TFM at Mueller and her sustainably grown produce in Suerte’s menus.⁠

Garrima Singh is the owner of Lamba’s Royal Indian Food, a family-owned business that specializes in traditional North Indian cuisine. They are committed to using the best of local and natural ingredients to produce flavorful Indian dishes. Their meals are skillfully prepared with exotic Indian spices and offer a variety of vegan, gluten-free, and meat options. In addition to Lamba’s, Garrima is also the founder of Super Lily Puff, a superfood snack that is plant-based and packed with nutrients. You can find her prepared food, take-home dishes, and Super Lily Puff snacks at both TFM at Lakeline and Mueller.

About Texas Farmers’ Market

Texas Farmers’ Market operates two year-round, rain-or-shine markets in the Austin area – Lakeline in Cedar Park/North Austin area on Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive, and the Mueller market at the Browning Hangar in East Austin at 4209 Airport Blvd. on Sundays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. TFM is organized under F2M Texas as a 501(c)4 non-profit corporation centered around hosting and educating Central Texas producers and consumers to grow a sustainable food system. For more information, go to www.texasfarmersmarket.org. Twitter: @TFMLakeline @TFMMueller Instagram: @texasfarmersmarket