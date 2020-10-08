Texas Farmers’ Market Annual Fermentation Festival Goes Virtual

The annual Austin Fermentation Festival is a free educational event that celebrates all

things fermented in Central Texas which usually takes place every October and is hosted by the Texas Farmers’ Market. This year, it’s 7th annual, will be a bit different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will go virtual for 2020 with an online silent auction fundraiser. The auction officially LIVE and will run for three weeks, featuring about 50 items, and ending on Sunday, November 1st at 1 p.m. an hour before the TFM Mueller Sunday market closes.

During the final weekend of the auction (October 31/November 1), the auction items will be on display at the Lakeline and Mueller markets for bidders to peruse. All winners will be notified via the auction bidding platform 32 Auctions and can pick up their items at 1 p.m. at the Mueller market or the following weekend at either market. Bidders will also be notified via 32 Auctions as their bids progress in case they choose to increase it.



In lieu of the onsite workshops and food samples, the online silent auction will feature items that still promote fermentation with wine, farmers’ market produce, tonics, fermentation gift basks, and even staycations, which all also help promote local businesses. Proceeds from this event will benefit Texas Farmers’ Market, helping them keep the markets open safely and feeding the community with local, sustainable food throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.



About Texas Farmers’ Market

Texas Farmers’ Market operates two year-round, rain-or-shine markets in the Austin area – Lakeline in Cedar Park/North Austin area on Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive, and the Mueller market at the Browning Hangar in East Austin at 4209 Airport Blvd. on Sundays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

TFM is organized under F2M Texas as a 501(c)4 non-profit corporation centered around hosting and educating Central Texas producers and consumers to grow a sustainable food system. For more information visit their website.