Texas Exes, the official alumni organization of the University of Texas, has a new offering called the Longhorn Business Network, which includes a directory of over 1,400 Longhorn-founded, owned or operated businesses. Sara Light with Texas Exes joined Studio 512 with a round-up of gifts from these businesses that would be great for the Austin lover in your life!

“The Texas Exes’ 2023 Gift Guide is a one-stop shop for UT fans and their loved ones. We compiled it using the all-new Longhorn Business Directory; the guide features 20 items from Longhorn-owned or operated brands — ranging from game day attire to tasty treats to homewares. All items in this guide can be ordered online and shipped anywhere in the continental US. The guide also covers a variety of price points so students and alumni can find something they love.”

Sara’s picks:

If you are the founder, owner or operator of a Longhorn business, you can be listed in the Longhorn Business Network directory for free. Learn more about getting involved at TexasExes.org.