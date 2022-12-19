This year, Texas Cultural Trust (TXCT) is featuring their Art Box project, which provides creative resources for children in Title I elementary schools to engage in creativity at home. The Art Box is a kit of basic art supplies, materials, and ideas for how to stay creative at home. All Art Box communication materials are available in English and Spanish.

Texas Cultural Trust says, “The arts improve mental health and sustain social and emotional learning, while also increasing academic success and cultivating lifelong skills. Our Art Box provides creative resources to inspire self-expression and imagination. These art boxes are for individual purchase and will ship within 2 weeks from the purchase date. When you purchase this Art Box for individual use, 100% of the net proceeds support the work of the Texas Cultural Trust in providing Arts Access to underserved communities. Honor your friends and loved ones with a gift that inspires the imagination and self-expression of children who have little to no access to creative resources.”

The Texas Cultural Trust offers free, standard domestic shipping (7-10 days) for the Art Boxes.

*Contents may vary due to supply availability.

Supplies Included*: Air Dry Modeling Clay, Eraser, Scissors, Charcoal Pencil, Tracing Pad, Pipe Cleaners, Canvas Panel, Glue Stick, Oil Pastels, Sidewalk Chalk, Felt Fabric, Construction Paper Pad, Crayons, Colored Pencils, Washable Markers, Washable Paint Set, Acrylic Paint Brush Set, Liquid School Glue, Plastic Paint Palette, Washable Watercolor Paint Set, Mini Sketch Pad, Watercolor Paper Sheets, and Multicultural Crayons.

Readers can donate an Art Box at this link, or purchase one for individual use. Learn more at TXCulturalTrust.org.