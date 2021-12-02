Texas Children’s Pediatrics Opens New Community Health Center in Austin’s Windsor Park

Strengthening its commitment to the Austin community,Texas Children’s Pediatrics is thrilled to announce the opening of a new Community Health Center in Windsor Park. The new site joins 12 other Texas Children’s locations in Central Texas providing trusted, high-quality medical services to children and adolescents.

Texas Children’s Pediatrics Windsor Park will be named the Jodie Lee Jiles Community Health Center, to honor Jodie Lee Jiles’ extraordinary lifelong advocacy for underserved populations. Jiles, a member of The University of Texas System Board of Regents and director of business development at Transwestern, has served on the Texas Children’s Board of Trustees since 2002, and has been a Texas Children’s Emeritus Trustee since 2019. His passion for giving back and strong ties to Austin – as a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin – are a few of the many reasons Texas Children’s chose to dedicate the site in his honor.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored by this recognition from Texas Children’s,” said Jiles. “I am deeply moved by the organization’s mission and pleased that the new facility will provide quality health care to a traditionally underserved community.”

Regardless of a family’s financial situation, the Jodie Lee Jiles Community Health Center will provide primary health care services to children from birth to age 18. The new location also offers the opportunity to develop a long-term relationship with board-certified pediatricians, Dr. Ana Avalos and Dr. Shauna Butler.

“We’re excited about the ability to serve even more families in the Austin community,” said Dan Gollins, president of Texas Children’s Pediatrics and Texas Children’s Urgent Care. “We hope the clinic will be a great representation of Mr. Jiles’ passion for reaching every child in the community, ensuring they have the resources needed for a healthy future.”

“My dream has always been that every child in America and especially in Texas has access to preventative care, primary care and hospitalization when necessary,” said Mark A. Wallace, president and CEO of Texas Children’s Hospital. “I’m happy to say that this dream is coming true through the Jodie Lee Jiles Community Health Center and because of people like Jodie who never stop advocating for what is right. We are thrilled to name the Windsor Park facility in his honor.”

Texas Children’s Hospital is also constructing a $485 million top-tier, freestanding children and women’s hospital in North Austin, set to open in February 2024. For more information on Texas Children’s locations in Austin, visit here: https://www.texaschildrensaustin.org/.

